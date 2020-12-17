Sunny Deol gets Y-category security

After speaking in support of the ongoing farm protests' along with the disputed new farm laws, actor-politician Sunny Deol was given Y-category security by the Central government. A few days ago, the Bollywood actor had tweeted that the matter should stay between farmers and government, but he also insisted that some people were trying to stir up trouble.

As per a news report, the security upgrade means that the MP would get 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen.

Deol's earlier tweet read: "I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda."