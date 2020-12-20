Sunil shares BTS moments from 'Tandav'

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover shared some BTS moments from the shoot of his upcoming web series 'Tandav'.

"We shot a lot of our scenes in Pataudi Palace during the winter season. It is a very beautiful place and a must-visit place for winters. There are a lot of pictures of Tiger Pataudi Sahab from when he used to play cricket. As we spent a lot of time there, cricket was our favorite pastime. We all including Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Sir, Zeeshan and everyone enjoyed playing cricket during our shoot breaks. Saif is a very humble man. While we all enjoyed playing cricket together, me and Saif became very good friends off-screen," said Grover.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the new political drama will feature actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani and many others.

Set in the capital city of the world's largest democracy, web the series will take the viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Alongside Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav' is also the digital debut for Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. The web series will premiere on January 15, 2021, and will be available for Amazon Prime Video members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.