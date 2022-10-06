Sunil Pal mourns the death of comedian Parag Kansara

Comedian Sunil Pal mourned the death of comedian Parag Kansara. Sunil took to 'Instagram' and confirmed his death in an 'Instagram' video. He remembered the time he had spent with him on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He also referred to Raju Srivastava, who had passed away on September 21.

In his video, Sunil said, "Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from 'Laughter Challenge', Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces under the name 'Ulta Soch'. He used to think of things differently and made us laugh. He is dead. What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? Why are such things happening to people who make us laugh, people who make an effort to make us laugh and their families? I have no clue."

Remembering Parag, Sunil further said, "My memories of Parag are fresh. He considered me a younger brother. I did films with him like 'Bombay to Goa' and 'Bhawnao ko Samjho'. We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands of live shows together. He was a great artist. He lived in Vadodara. Gujarati was his mother tongue. He was a part-time magician, did odd jobs and often took all the responsibilities for kids at functions. He had worked in the circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is hard to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh."

Sunil added that the 'pillars' of comedy are being stripped away. Speaking about Raju Srivastava and Deepesh Bhan, he said, "We just lost Raju Srivastava and we are yet to come to terms with his death. We still remember his jokes and laugh. But the truth is that he is not with us physically. At a very young age, we lost 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' actor Deepesh Bhan. Four or five days ago, my dear friend Jeetu Gupta ('Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' actor) lost his son and his house faced tragedy. Before that, comic poet Ashok Sidhwani and Anant Srimauli also died. The world of comedy is losing many gems. God, do you have a dearth of comedians in your court that you are snatching away our comedy kings and magicians?"