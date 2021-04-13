'Sunflower' will surely blow your minds: Sunil

The teaser of Zee5's upcoming series 'Sunflower' came out recently. The Vikas Bahl-created show is touted to be the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called 'Sunflower'.

The show features an ensemble consisting of Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna and Ashwin Kaushal.

Vikas has also written the show. Besides him, Rahul Sengupta serves as the show's director. 'Zee5' unveiled the teaser on its 'Instagram' page. The video shows a sunflower blooming as names of all the primary cast members appear on the screen.

"A bittersweet story about to bloom, 'Sunflower' is coming soon," read the caption. Sharing the reason behind the makers' decision to not divulge anything in the teaser, Sunil Grover said that the team wanted to communicate the mystery in the show.

"It was a conscious decision on the part of the makers to make a teaser, which will not reveal much about the show but create the right amount of intrigue. Of course, 'Sunflower' is full of mystery and we want to communicate that to the audience and you will know the mystery when you watch the show. The trailer will set the premise for it very soon," said the 'Tandav' star.

He added, "I am grateful and excited to be part of such a fresh genre and script created by Vikas Bahl. This genre has been attempted before. So, I am excited and can say for sure that 'Sunflower' will surely blow your minds."