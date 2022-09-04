'Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was overwhelming'

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in the film industry with the 2014 film, 'Fugly'. She rose to fame with the 2016 film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. Since then, the 29-year-old has never looked back. Kiara is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

Recently, the actor talked about the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to a popular magazine and said that it was so overwhelming for the entire team.

"We worked on it for three years, even during the pandemic. Everyone was happy with the result. It was incredible to be a part of a family comedy that also has an element of horror and was part of a well-known franchise," she said. Kiara also said that the film brought back audiences to theatres in large numbers and this year's highest-grossing film has given the industry hope.