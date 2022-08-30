Subramanian Swamy sends a legal notice to Ram Setu's team

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Ram Setu' recently landed in legal trouble. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Akshay's 'Cape of Good Films', the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. It's scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022, coinciding with Diwali. But ahead of the film's release, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy sent a legal notice to the makers of the film. Recently, Swamy said that he sent notices to Akshay and eight others to teach them 'intellectual property rights'.

"Mumbai cinema (or is it sin-e-ma) wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them 'Intellectual Property Rights', I have, through Satya Sabharwal advocate, issued a legal notice to cine actor Akshay Kumar Bhatia and eight others for distorting 'Ram Setu' saga," he tweeted.

As per a top news agency, advocate Satya Sabarwal said in his legal notice, "My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the 'Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project' of the Government of India, which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu (held to be sacred by Hindus). On August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass a stay order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was because faith and worship are a constitutional imperative."

"It has come to my client's knowledge that a movie, namely 'Ram Setu', has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu from being demolished by previous governments and if the same is being picturised in the addressee's film, then my client has contributed to the film vide the court proceedings initiated," it added.