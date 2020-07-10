Subramanian appoints lawyer for CBI enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left his fans and loved ones heartbroken but at the same time, it has also led to some debates and controversies. As per police statements and media reports, the late actor had died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. However, certain sections of people are not willing to agree to this and have sensed foul play in the entire matter. Many of them have also pressed the concerned authorities for a CBI investigation into the same.

Among them is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, who appointed an advocate to look into the case, so that a CBI probe can be initiated for the same. While taking to 'Twitter', the politician wrote, "I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or criminal complaint case. Then accordingly to see justice is done."

Sushant's death also led to another debate that is related to the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry. Many people also took a dig at certain Bollywood bigwigs while holding them responsible for the late actor's death.

Meanwhile, Sushant's last movie 'Dil Bechara' co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi is all set for an OTT release. The movie happens to be an adaptation of the novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'.