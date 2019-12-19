Styles might have cameo in 'Star Wars' film

Los Angeles: "One Direction" star Harry Styles might have a cameo role in

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter and dropped a hint that the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has a cameo in the film, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals + 2 Actors) but

still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper," Hamill tweeted.

Star Wars legend Hamill also included pictures of Prince William and Prince Harry - as well as actors Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy - superimposed on top of Stormtrooper bodies.

All four have been filmed for appearances in past "Star Wars" films.