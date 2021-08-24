Stop worrying about opening numbers: Emraan

Emraan Hashmi said filmmakers should let go of their obsession with box office numbers as having a theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic in itself is a step towards the revival of the industry.

Film shoots across India came to a standstill due to the pandemic, first during the last year's nationwide lockdown and then earlier this year, when the second wave hit the country.

The increasingly worrying situation also prompted theatres to remain shut for months, to finally open up for operations in Delhi and other states recently. Maharashtra, a key centre for Hindi films, has still not allowed cinema halls to open.

Hashmi, whose latest film 'Chehre' is gearing for a theatrical release on August 27, said he is thrilled that the industry is finally gaining momentum. This is his second release in cinema halls after 'Mumbai Saga', which opened in March.

"I'm happy that theatres are opening up after a long gap. I'm the only actor who has had two releases in this pandemic. Some might see it as a bold move others might see it as a stupid move," he said.

The actor added, "But the obsession with the box office of our industry should not be the case anymore, at least not right now. The rules have changed, the game has changed."

Hashmi said that while makers were never in 'control' of how their films would perform at the box office, the ongoing health crisis has only made it tougher.

The 42-year-old actor lauded superstar Akshay Kumar and the producers of 'Bell Bottom' for releasing their film theatrically.

"With box office, you never felt in control even before the pandemic, but it has become a bigger question mark with the situation today. A film might look entertaining but when you weigh your and your family's health, you might give it a pass because of the fear. So now no one knows how it will pan out. Regulations are still there, Maharashtra has still not opened," shared Hashmi.

He stated, "We should stop worrying and sweating about opening numbers or box office collections. Someone has to make a start and it has to be done in that spirit. Kudos to Akshay and to the producers of 'Bell Bottom' for taking that initiative.