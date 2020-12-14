Still in the nascent stage with OTT: Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his role as Guddu in the 'Amazon Prime Video' web series 'Mirzapur', believes that OTT still needs to make a place in the Bollywood mainstream even with the rising popularity of the streaming platforms amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"On OTT, we are still at a nascent stage. It is hard to understand when there is content coming every week, but we also have to see what is holding the standard up or competing with international shows. Jahan shahed giregi wahaan cheetiyan hongi. The problem is that we jump to a conclusion before we see the results. This is the time when we are finding a voice on OTT," said the 'Fukrey' star.

Even though fresh content will continue to come out on various OTT platforms, Fazal hopes that the web shows and films does not lose its quality.

The actor also agrees with the point that because of herd mentality, people have started going overboard as businesses to take advantage of the rising trend, thus exploiting the medium.

"That happens everywhere. OTT is the next big thing and it is taking over the whole country. We have to be mindful of quality. Like TV and films had a distinct identity for a long time and there was a beautiful culture and value attached to both, which we sort of lost it. Today, both mediums need work. We have lost the simplicity and we have to navigate our way back to the quality we used to produce," concluded Ali.