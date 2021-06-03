Sterling will be 'honoured' to make an MCU return

After essaying the role of Prince N'Jobu, brother of King T'Chaka in Marvel's superhit film 'Black Panther', 'This is Us' star Sterling K Brown revealed that he would be more than happy to make an MCU return if asked.

The Hollywood actor recently took to 'Twitter' to share a fan campaign link that asked for his return to the franchise and reacted to the same with a positive response.

"If there is a way, I would be honoured," said Brown.

The second instalment of 'Black Panther', titled 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was announced recently and netizens suggested that it would be great to see the 'This is Us' star make a 'Marvel' comeback in the same.

Although, Sterling's return seems to be an impossible task, given that his character met with an ill fate in 'Black Panther' - N'Jobu helped Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) smuggle vibranium out of Wakanda in the hope that it reaches the oppressed people across the world, though the character was killed by T'Chaka in a flashback sequence.