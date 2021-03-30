Stardom does not matter to Rimi Sen

In her recent conversation, Bollywood actor Rimi Sen recently revealed that she had started working early in her life due to financial problems. According to her, stardom does not matter to her.

"I started working when I was a child. I had struggled a lot because I had financial issues at a very early age. As a money-making machine, my sole focus was only on money and financial stability. I was not even looking at fame,

stardom and attention," shared the 'Phir Hera Pheri' star.

Elaborating further about staying away from movies, Rimi added, "I should have stayed for a little while because when I left, all the good directors like Neeraj Pandey, Shoojit Sircar, Dibakar Banerjee and others started to enter the cinema industry."

The actor had done films like 'Hungama', 'Golmaal', 'Dhoom', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Johnny Gaddar' and others to her credit.