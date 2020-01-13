Star Wars icon Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account
San Francisco: Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has joined the list of high-profile celebrities who quit Facebook in protest against allowing political ads and spread of misinformation on the platform.
Hamill took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would delete his Facebook account.
"So disappointed that Mark Zuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my Facebook account," Hamill tweeted.
"I know this is a big 'Who cares?' for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night," he added.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in November wrote an article on regulating the social networking platform in the Washington Post. His followers supported the decision to delete Facebook.
"I deleted Facebook 8 months ago and it feels great. Zuckerberg is making billions and destroying democracy in the process," responded one user.
The #DeleteFacebook movement started after the infamous Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
(IMage from hollywood.com)
