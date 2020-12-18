'Star Wars' actor Jeremy Bulloch dies

London: English actor Jeremy Bulloch, who was popularly known for portraying the character of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in George Lucas' original 'Star Wars' trilogy passed away at the age of 75.

As per the reports of 'The Guardian', the actor breathed his last on December 17 at a hospital in London after years of living with Parkinson's disease. His agent said that his death was due to 'health complications'.

"As he was surrounded by his family, he died peacefully in hospital. He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time," the agent said in a statement. Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch broke into the limelight with his portrayal of Boba Fett in Lucas' 'The Empire Strikes Back' in 1980 and 'Return of the Jedi' in 1983.

The late veteran actor had a lengthy career, appearing in several films and television shows, including James Bond movie 'Octopussy', 'Doctor Who' and 'Robin of Sherwood'.

Many actors from the 'Star Wars', including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and director Lucas paid tributes to Bulloch on social media.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the series, said in a post on 'Twitter', "Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company and so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him and I am so grateful to have known him. RIP dear Jeremy,"

"Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. RIP Jeremy Bulloch Boba Fett," posted Williams, who essayed the role of Lando Calrissian.

Lucas said that Bulloch did justice to the character of Boba Fett by bringing a 'perfect combination of mystery and menace' to his performance.