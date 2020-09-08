SSR's sister Shweta slams Rhea's 'fake FIR'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against her siblings Priyanka and Meetu Singh as 'fake'. She tweeted by saying that nothing could stop her family's determination.

She wrote in her tweet after reacting to a news report: "Nothing is going to break us, definitely not this fake FIR!"

Recently, Rhea filed a fresh complaint with Mumbai Police against Priyanka and others for acquiring a 'bogus and unlawful prescription' for the late actor on June 8, so that he could get access to anxiety medication. She asked for an FIR to be registered against them.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Sushant's sisters and others after the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' star claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation. An offence was registered against the 'Chhichhore' star's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others, as per an official's statement. "In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case was transferred to CBI for further investigation," a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

The family's lawyer Vikas Singh, had said that it was a 'clear attempt' by Rhea to keep the Mumbai Police involved in the case so that they can 'do some mischief'.