SSR's sister Shweta is elated

The Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the transfer of an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's family from Patna to Mumbai. The 'Jalebi' star's plea, in connection to the late Bollywood actor, was heard by Justice Hrishikesh Roy. As the final verdict of her plea's hearing is out, the apex court denied giving protection to Rhea. Also, the recommendation for a CBI probe into the death case of 'Kai Po Che' actor got accepted.

As the suicide case will now be investigated by CBI, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is elated and is heaving a sigh of relief as she believes that justice will be served. While taking to her 'Twitter' account, she tweeted, "CBI it is!"

After she made her tweet, fans of the 'Raabta' star were happy and in tears that the Supreme Court heard everyone's request. A fan wrote in her comment section, "We will win soon. We will get justice because we want culprits behind the bars. We want to hang the culprits on noose. We are happy. May God put his hand on the CBI team so that no one can disturb the team. But who will bring our dear Sushant back?"

"All the efforts of millions of fans and Bihar government and Bihar police are now reaping great results," wrote another fan.

There was another fan, who was simply beyond happy for this. "Prayers have been heard and answered! Sushant Singh Rajput, keep that beautiful smile and send your blessings! You have done so much from helping and caring others to inspiring and giving meaning to life! Now it is time for your own justice! Truth might hurt but justice will be served."