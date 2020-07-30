SSR's father files caveat in SC

Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who seeked transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai.

"Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned," said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of the late actor's father. The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of the 'Chhichhore' star.

After Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, the actor had later moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of actor Sushant, said that Rhea's plea in the top court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her."

"If Rhea has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her," said Singh.

Sushant's sister Mitu's statement was also recorded by Bihar Police for the case. She gave police details of the incidents that happened between June 8 to June 12, 2020, revealing that Rhea had called her on June 8 to inform her that she had had a fight with the late actor. The next day, Mitu went to Sushant's house in Bandra and stayed with him for a few days. She told the police that Sushant shared about the argument he had with Rhea.

"Sushant was really upset and seemed affected by this incident. I tried to comfort him and stayed there for four days but because my kids are young, I left his Bandra pad on June 12. I never ever imagined in my dreams that my brother will do something like this," said Mitu.

Mitu further told the cops that on June 14, she got a call from Sidharth Pithani, who said that Sushant was not opening his door and had been inside his bedroom for too long.

The 'Kai Po Che' star's sister also told the police, "I immediately left for his place and tried calling him also but all in vain. After reaching his house, with the help of a locksmith, the door was opened and I saw Sushant's body hanging from the ceiling. I was shocked and did not know what to do. After sometime Mumbai police came and started the investigation."

Looking at the sensitivity and depth of this case, CBi enquiry was being demanded. However, the Supreme Court recently declined to entertain a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant. A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, said the PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter. Advocate K B Upadhyay, who appeared for the petitioner, argued before the bench that Sushant was a good man, as he was supporting several social causes. The bench told the petitioner's counsel that he should go to Bombay High Court, if there was anything concrete to be shared. The lawyer had contended in the plea that there are several irregularities in the investigation of Mumbai police.

To investigate in detail about his financial transactions, Bihar police arrived at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandra West branch where Sushant's account was being managed. In the FIR copy, KK Singh alleged that 15 crore out of 17 crore were withdrawn from his account. The police team will also go through the electronic evidences.