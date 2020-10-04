SSR's family reacts to AIIMS report

Vikash Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family has already called the All India Institute of Medical Sciences report 'not conclusive' for ruling out the murder angle. He has said CBI can still treat Sushant's death as a case of murder.

Now, the late Bollywood actor's family has come up with a strong statement calling the AIIMS report a 'ridiculous theory'. The official Twitter handle that represents Sushant's family, United for #SushantSinghRajput, shared a video of Sushant. He can be seen in an intense workout session while the family pointed out the hard work in the video. They captioned it: "You don't work so hard to kill yourself. Ridiculous theory of #SSR doing so."

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also requested all to stay strong and have patience till justice is delivered. Her tweet reads: "The test of faith is when

you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time... I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart... Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI."



