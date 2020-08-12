SSR's family issues 9-page letter

Sushant Singh Rajput's family issued a 9-page letter on the probe into the actor's death as well as an alleged slander campaign against them.

Talking about Sushant and his sisters, the letter said, "The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for the national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was 'mannat' of his mother. Neither the whole life the family did not take anything from anyone nor harmed anyone."

Talking about the untimely death of the actor's mother and his rise in the film industry, the letter said, "People only dream about what happened in the last 8-10 years".

The family said they were not even given the time to mourn as there were attempts to brand their son as a 'mental patient' and photos of his body were exhibited all over.