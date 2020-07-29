'SSR's family has prepared detailed case'

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput, said that the family of the late actor has prepared a very detailed case against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar police station, Patna.

"The family has worked out a very detailed case against her, like how she worked on his mind, how she changed servants and bodyguards, how she siphoned money from his account, how she used his credit card etc. Rhea took him to doctors and got treatments done for the late actor, but never involved the family. She used to control what medicines he should take," said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

Sushant's father had approached Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna to make some serious allegations against Rhea. A case under sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC was lodged against her.

The lawyer, who is also the former additional solicitor general, said, "The family was in shock as the Mumbai Police was not registering an FIR but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. The investigation was heading in a different direction."

As per the reports, the late actor's father has also mentioned about his former manager Disha Salian's death in the FIR and how the actor feared that Rhea would implicate him in his former manager's death case.

The FIR also alleged that before leaving Sushant's home, Rhea took many of his things including credit cards, jewellery, laptop, doctor reports etc. The late actor's father also accused her of transferring Rs 15 crore to another account from Sushant's bank account. The copy of the FIR, which has made it to the internet, also mentioned Rhea of taking the late actor to doctor for treatment of mental illness and keeping all reports with herself. She reportedly threatened Sushant that she will leak his medical reports to the media so as to get things done her way. The copy also stated that Rhea had objected to Sushant's decision of quitting to act and start organic farming with friend Mahesh Shetty.

Further details in the FIR revealed that KK Singh alleged that Rhea and her family members had not only cheated and committed fraud, but also had kept him in confinement. In the document, Sushant's father also stated: "My son had no mental health issues till 2019. How did this problem crop up suddenly after he met Rhea? If he was indeed suffering from such an ailment, why were we not contacted? Why was a no-objection letter from us for his treatment not sought?"

Apart from Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showikk, her mother and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi's names were also mentioned in the FIR. The lawyer further alleged that as mentioned in the FIR, the Bihar Police will be investigating

the transactions that were allegedly done by Rhea and for the same, they will also be visiting Rajput's bank to know the details.