SSR's billboards removed in USA

A USA media company decided to take down their billboards demanding justice in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The company, as per an email conversation shared by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, believes that the campaign is trying to malign the 'woman associated with Sushant'.

Shweta took to 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' to share screenshots of the e-mails. She said that it is a 'PR' exercise to derail the campaign.

"It seems the paid PR has its reach everywhere. A Hollywood billboard company reached out and told me that they will not keep the billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice," she wrote.

In the email, the company wrote, "The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman (Rhea Chakraborty) that is 'associated' with Sushant. (Company name redacted) is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given a refund for the days remaining. Thank you."

It is not known if the conversation is between Shweta and the company or a fan of Sushant's who organised funds for the billboards.

The reply to the company's mail read, "Okay. In that case, I will be expecting a full reimbursement for the week of September 1 to September 6. Additionally, I assume you are willing to go on record with this statement, as I will be required to share it with my donors as an explanation for why the billboard is no longer up. Thanks."

Shweta had been posting pictures of billboards and demanding justice for him.