SSR was planning move to H'wood

Details from actor Sushant Singh Rajput's diary suggested that he was planning on having a base in Los Angeles, improving his acting skills, signing with a top Hollywood agency etc. These details emerged after pages from his diary were leaked and subsequently shared online by the late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

"If you expect the audience to suspend disbelief, then you must do it first. How? Find the things the character likes or love and has sympathy for or at least understands. Every person must be striving for some goal that is positive for him," the actor had written in one of his entries.

The 'Kai Po Che' star continued writing in his diary, "Massive upgrade in acting skills, language and culture. I want to associate with one of the top agencies in Hollywood and connection with top players."

Sharing the pages on social media, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality was an eternal

positivist. My brother I salute you!"

One of his entries suggested that the actor was planning on putting together a team of writers to create new content. He also wanted to invest in an energy startup. He had made several charts in effort to help him streamline his plans, which also included 'upgrades for cinema, education and environment' and 'asset creation', under which he wrote 'Rs 50 crore'.