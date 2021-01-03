SRK ready to return to the big screen

Shah Rukh Khan recently released a video wishing his fans a Happy New Year. In the video, he said, "See you all on the big screen in 2021." He was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film 'Zero'.

There have been many speculations around his next release. In November 2020, it was reported that the 'Ra.One' star had signed YRF's next big-ticket project, tentatively titled 'Pathan'. He was also spotted outside 'Yash Raj Film' studios in Mumbai hinting at his return to work.

In his New Year wish, the 'King of Romance' hoped for a 'bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful 2021.'

"I believe when one is at the lowest and the most bottom of their life, the good thing is that from here on, there is only one way to move – upward and higher to better places. So, 2020 is in the past now and I believe 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us. Inshallah," the actor had said in his video.