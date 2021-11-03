SRK is a 'true star' for filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote a long, emotional note to wish actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday on November 2. Hansal shared the note on 'Twitter' and recalled his three interactions with the Bollywood star.

Revealing that he has had only three interactions with Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker wrote, "Why Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar forever and why I love him? I have interacted with SRK thrice - once on 'Twitter' and another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for life-saving surgery."

Mehta recalled that he had tweeted about it at midnight and then slept as he had to go for an early morning shoot in Haryana.

"I was on a shoot and I had three missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite area from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called him, not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life. Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity," he added.

Hansal also recalled Khan's response when he thanked him: "A man idolised by millions and with whom I have almost zero personal or professional connect has a permanent place in my little heart because of his big heart and his humanity. A star is loved for his films, his persona, his charisma but for me, a superstar is somebody who possesses that rare compassion and unlikely humility when helping somebody in need. When I thanked him all he said was something like I have a lot and this is the least I can do. Shahrukh Khan, you are my star. Forever. Happy birthday, SRK."