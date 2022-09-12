'Squid Game', 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event - a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian 'Squid Game', bleak workplace satire 'Severance' and 'Succession', about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee 'Ted Lasso', the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said. They're actually taking a page from last year's scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.

Thompson, the veteran 'Saturday Night Live' cast member taking his first turn as Emmys host, said he wants to enjoy the ceremony and make sure others do.

Although 'Succession', which won the best drama series award in 2020 and 'Ted Lasso' are considered the frontrunners for top series honours, there's potential for surprises. 'Squid Game', a global sensation, would be the first non-English language drama series to win an Emmy.