Spread joy with Christmas hamper by 'The Imperial'

Be merry and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with Christmas hamper offered by 'The Imperial' New Delhi. Filled with tons of treats and gifts, the hotel wants its guests to have an indulgent basket of goodies! Packed with all-time gourmet favourites for this season, there is a range of carefully selected Christmas eats and handpicked to create lasting pleasures. Guests can pick up their hamper baskets to celebrate the season and spread joy in the lives of their loved ones.



The charming red basket includes a chocolate box, Christmas cake, assorted gingerbread cookies, stollen bread, mince pie, La Molisana Spaghetti, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, marshmallows, dry nuts, organic India teas, chocolate Santa and pringles.

The Christmas hamper is priced at Rs 6000 (with taxes) and is available at '1911 Restaurant'.