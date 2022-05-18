'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this Netflix film

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming film 'Spiderhead', starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, will remind viewers of 'Black Mirror'. The trailer introduces viewers to a universe where Hemsworth's character Steve Abnesti is conducting drug trials on people, including Teller and as soon as they are administered the drug, they lose control of themselves.

Drug trials are being conducted on prisoners and the facility is a new prison for them. Here, they can be themselves, until they have the drug.

"Your presence in this facility while technically a punishment is a privilege," Hemsworth's Steve could be heard saying in the trailer.

The film is helmed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski.

The synopsis of 'Spiderhead' reads, "In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells or orange jumpsuits. In 'Spiderhead', incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. At times, they are a better version. Need to lighten up? There is a drug for that. At a loss for words? There is a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

The 'Netflix' film, which will release on June 17, is based on George Saunders' short story 'Escape From Spiderhead', which was published in 'The New Yorker'.