'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this Netflix film
The trailer of Netflix's upcoming film 'Spiderhead', starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, will remind viewers of 'Black Mirror'. The trailer introduces viewers to a universe where Hemsworth's character Steve Abnesti is conducting drug trials on people, including Teller and as soon as they are administered the drug, they lose control of themselves.
Drug trials are being conducted on prisoners and the facility is a new prison for them. Here, they can be themselves, until they have the drug.
"Your presence in this facility while technically a punishment is a privilege," Hemsworth's Steve could be heard saying in the trailer.
The film is helmed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski.
The synopsis of 'Spiderhead' reads, "In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells or orange jumpsuits. In 'Spiderhead', incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. At times, they are a better version. Need to lighten up? There is a drug for that. At a loss for words? There is a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."
The 'Netflix' film, which will release on June 17, is based on George Saunders' short story 'Escape From Spiderhead', which was published in 'The New Yorker'.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
WB 'took a bunch out of my role' from 'Aquaman 2': Amber18 May 2022 2:54 PM GMT
HC concerned over DDA's conduct of allowing auction of Raisina Bengali ...18 May 2022 2:53 PM GMT
IIFA Awards advanced to June's first week18 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this ...18 May 2022 2:51 PM GMT
AR Rahman on representing India at Cannes Film Festival - 'It is a...18 May 2022 2:50 PM GMT