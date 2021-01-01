'Spending month in jail has crushed Rhea's morale completely'

In an interview, filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey shared his experience of meeting Rhea Chakraborty and how she was recuperating after she went through the upheaval due to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rumi revealed how spending a month in jail completely crushed Rhea's morale and that she was healing herself.

"It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely," said the filmmaker.

He added, "Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. She did not speak much. I cannot blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I'm sure Rhea will have a lot to say."

Rhea and Sushant were supposed to star in a romantic film by Jaffrey. However, the film was permanently shelved after his tragic demise on June 14, 2020.