South Korean director Kim Ki-duk passes away

South Korea: South Korean director Kim Ki-duk passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday in Latvia, reported Variety. He was 59.

Kim Ki-duk was known for his dark and controversial arthouse films. His popular movies include 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring', 'Samaritan Girl', '3-Iron', 'Arirang', 'Pietà' and 'One on One'.

In a career of over two decades, Kim Ki-duk won several awards at Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

He made his directorial debut with 'Crocodile' in 1996. The director gained international fame with the 2001 movie The Isle after it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.