South films are 'telling stories': Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is the highest-grossing Hindi film this year, has shared his thoughts on why Bollywood films have majorly failed to perform at the box office while South Indian films have become blockbusters at the same time. The actor said that it's because South films prioritise content while Bollywood films focus on stars.

Anupam's latest film 'Karthikeya 2' is a Telugu film starring Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. He praised the approach of South Indian films in a new interview about the film.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Nikhil spoke about the need to keep a tab on the audience's pulse to make relevant movies. To this, Anupam added, "You make things for consumers. The problem starts the day you start looking down on consumers, that, 'we are doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film'."

"I think over there, I'm not differentiating between the two, but I think their cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories and over here we are selling stars," he added.