South Africa's Guy Buttery and others to headline 'Amarrass Nights'

New Delhi: The November chapter of 'Amarrass Nights', a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will feature South African musician Guy Buttery as well as next generation Qawwali group Rehmat-e-Nusrat, and Kumaoni folk band HimaliMou from Uttarakhand.

According to the organisers, the musical event will be held on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here.

One of South Africa's musical phenomena, Buttery has evolved as an ambassador of his country's sound with his homegrown style. His distinctive style traces its lineage to traditional South African culture, music and instrumentation.

Known for bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tradition of Qawwali music, Rehmat-e-Nusrat is a group of young musicians from the Himayalan state of Uttarakhand.

The group presents Qawwalis by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufiyana kalaams by the great poets Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah, ghazals, Kabir Bhajans and original compositions. It was formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta.

Some members of Rehmat-e-Nusrat have regrouped to present 'Pahaadi' or mountain folk music from the Kumaon region.

Rarely heard outside the place of its birth, the band will showcase several different styles of music from the region, including Nyoli, Chaiti as well as the Jhora, Chanchari and Chapeli which is performed to dance at important ceremonies, festivals and gatherings. The sonorous melodies of the Bansuri (bamboo flute), rhythmic pulses of the dholak, hand drums, claps infuse the performances with verve and energy.

'Amarrass Nights' is organised by Gurgaon-based label 'Amarrass Records' and 'Amarrass Society for Performing Arts' at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.