'Sooryavanshi' gets widest overseas release for an Indian film

The most-awaited Indian film of 2021 got a worldwide release on November 5.

It sparked off global curiosity ahead of its debut across continents because of the extended wait. With 66 countries and 1,300 screens worldwide, this film gained the largest international distribution for an Indian film.

Presented by 'Reliance Entertainment', the film established extraordinary milestones in major global markets. In North America, 'Sooryavanshi' was released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It was shown on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia, thus marking a historic first.

'Sooryavanshi' gained 158 locations across Europe where it was released. The Hindi film was also shown on 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain and 19 in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti were among the new non-traditional countries where the film was released.

Commenting on the release, producer-director Rohit Shetty said, "I have waited for a long time to release 'Sooryavanshi' on the big screen and it is heartening to get such a wide release across the world. I hope and pray the audience will enjoy watching it in the cinemas with family and friends this festive season."