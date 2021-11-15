Sooryavanashi is not my success alone: Rohit

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is grateful for all the love and support pouring in for his latest film 'Sooryavanshi' as he said the credit for the success does not belong to him alone.

Shetty was felicitated by the 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE), who hosted a special event to celebrate the success of his film 'Sooryavanshi', which was released on over 3,000 screens across India and earned Rs 77 crore in its opening weekend.

The Akshay Kumar-fronted film opened to thunderous response in theatres on November 5, following multiple delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The director urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days.

"'Sooryavanashi' is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films," he said.

Shetty, who had also extended financial support to cine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic added, "We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes."

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of 'PVR Pictures', lauded Shetty for holding on 'Sooryavanshi' for more than a year and releasing it only in cinema halls.