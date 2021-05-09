Sooraj tests positive for COVID-19

Television actor Sooraj Thapad, who portrays Tej Sabharwal in 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' and was shooting for the same in Goa, recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after returning to Mumbai. The veteran actor, who reportedly developed a high fever, had to be hospitalised.

A close friend of Sooraj said that the actor was stable and was 'not in ICU' as reported earlier.

"When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed was not easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon. His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU," the friend revealed.