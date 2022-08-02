SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Maharani' season 2
Mumbai: The second season of the Huma Qureshi-fronted series "Maharani" will start streaming from August 25, streaming platform SonyLIV said.
The first season of the show featured the "Gangs of Wasseypur" star in the role of Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.
The streamer also released the trailer of the upcoming season on social media.
According to SonyLIV, season two will see Rani Bharti (Qureshi) set to reign and bring fair administration to the citizens of her state.
"But will she succeed, as every move matters in this game of chess?" read the official synopsis of chapter two.
"Maharani" is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.
The series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan.
Season one of "Maharani" premiered on May 28, 2021.
