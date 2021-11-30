Sony up for another 'Spider-Man' trilogy

Teasing the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' would not be the last of Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, producer and former 'Sony Pictures' head Amy Pascal says another trilogy in the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) is in the early works with the actor.

'No Way Home', the third in the series from director Jon Watts, also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as returning Spider-Man villain actors Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro). It will be released in US theatres on December 17.

In an interview with 'Fandango' published recently, Pascal said there is more to come in the 'Spider-Man' film series.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with 'Marvel' as this is not the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and 'Marvel'. We are thinking of this as three films and now we are going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," Pascal said.

The veteran producer's remarks come weeks after Holland, 25, said 'No Way Home' might be his last as Spider-Man.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what is best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to

take Peter Parker into account as well because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I have done something wrong," the actor told 'GQ' magazine in a profile interview.

'Sony' insiders note that though the studio has a strong relationship with Holland and 'Marvel Studios' head Kevin

Feige and hopes to continue

their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this phase.