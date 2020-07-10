'Sony Music India' drops music album of 'Dil Bechara'

In view of the unprecedented anticipation for its streaming, 'Sony Music India' released the complete album of upcoming film 'Dil Bechara' which has been composed by the celebrated maestro A R Rahman.



The soundtrack of the movie comprises a diverse mix of songs sure to resonate with both young listeners and old romantics. The film's eponymous title track, sung by Rahman, is a vibrant celebration of life's ups and downs, diving into the soul of a generation that wears its heart on its sleeve.

'Maskhari', a lighthearted song about friendship, features Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani on the vocals, while Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan's 'Taare Gin' plucks at the strings of new love. On 'Khulke Jeena Ka', which is an adaptation of Rahman's unreleased Tamil track 'Kannil Oru Thali', Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupathi sing about the adventures of youth. 'Main Tumhara', sung by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani, is a pivotal song on the film's soundtrack and a revelatory track tied to the film's mystery. Originally incomplete in the story, Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), the protagonists of the upcoming film, are on a quest to complete this very song.

Talking on the movie's album, A R Rahman said, "Composing music does not have any formula, it is a thing of the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present it to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film as his enthusiasm is infectious. This whole album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant. I hope people will like the album."