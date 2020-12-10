Sonu tops '50 Asian Celebrities in The World' list
Simmba' star Sonu Sood was honoured as the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic this year, in a first-of-its-kind ranking released in London on December 9.
The 47-year-old Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the '50 Asian Celebrities in The World' list, which is published by the UK-based weekly newspaper 'Eastern Eye'. It celebrates artists who made a positive impact on their actions or were inspiring in their own unique way and involved public input, with several social media posts collated for nominations.
"As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen. It was an instinct that came from within," said Sood.
He added, "Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for. It was my responsibility as an Indian, which I did. I think all the love of the people which I received was simply their wishes
and prayers. Once again, I will not stop till my last breath."
'Eastern Eye' entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled the list, said that Sonu Sood was a deserving winner because no celebrity did as much to help others during the lockdown.
"What started off with the big-hearted Bollywood star helping impoverished migrant workers stranded by lockdown get back home soon got evolved into a spectacularly philanthropic mission that made a difference to so many during the pandemic," said Nazir.