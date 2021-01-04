Sonu to star in new movie 'Kisaan'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood got his next project titled 'Kisaan', which will be directed by director E Niwas.

'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who will produce the new film, took to 'Twitter' to announce the project.

"I'm announcing my next production 'Kisaan' with Sonu Sood in lead. It will be directed by E Niwas and produced by me," wrote Raaj.

After the film was announced, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the

first actors to wish good luck to the team.

"All good wishes to film 'Kisaan' to be directed by E Niwas and acted by Sonu Sood," Big B had tweeted,

to which Sood replied, "Thank you so much

sir."

Earlier, the 'Dabangg' star had admitted that filmmakers had started to approach him with lead roles

in their films due to his philanthropic work during the

Coronavirus-induced lockdown.