Sonu Sood to turn writer for upcoming film 'Fateh'

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood says he is set to make his writing debut with his upcoming feature film 'Fateh'.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Shamshera'.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will feature high-octane action sequences and Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor said the film talks about an important issue of digital scams and he has been working on the script for the past one-and-half years.

"We have been working on it for one-and-half years. Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay. I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time," the 49-year-old actor told PTI on the side-lines of a brand association event.

Sood said he has been consulting with ethical hackers for Fateh as he wants to present an authentic story.

"It is very special. I want to make sure it is 100 percent right. We had the best of ethical hackers who are working with us to give a detailed account of it," he added.

The movie is backed by a popular banner house and Sood's banner 'Shakti Sagar Productions'.

The actor also said Fateh is scheduled to go on the floors in December and will be released by July-August 2023.

Post 'Fateh', Sood will begin work on another movie - 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas of 'Shool' fame.