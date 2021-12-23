Sonu Sood to feature in an action-thriller Fateh'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to headline an action thriller film titled Fateh , the makers announced on Thursday.

Backed by Zee Studios, the movie is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who has worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani and the upcoming Shamshera .

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will see Sood in a never-before-seen cinematic universe with high-octane action sequences at its core.

The 48-year-old actor, best known for his villainous outings in Dabangg and Simmba , said he is thrilled to be part of a thought-provoking film like Fateh .

The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience, Sood said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said it is exciting to present Sood, who catapulted to national limelight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a protagonist in their film.

Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero. I'm sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone, Patel said.

Fateh , produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

Sood will next be seen alongside in Yash Raj Films Prithviraj , also starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in her acting debut.

