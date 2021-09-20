Sonu Sood breaks his silence after tax raids

Sonu Sood, who broke his silence on tax raids at his Mumbai home and offices last week and allegations of tax evasion, said that 'every rupee' in his foundation was 'awaiting its turn to save a life'. He also took a swipe at the Income Tax department, commenting that he had been 'busy attending to guests' for four days.

"You do not always have to tell your side of the story. Time will," the actor said in a statement he tweeted along with a couplet in a leading daily, loosely translated as - 'Even the most difficult path can seem easy with the goodwill of every Indian'.

The 48-year-old Bollywood actor, whose philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 crisis won huge praise, was raided for four days in a row by the Income Tax department, which alleges that he evaded taxes worth over ₹ 20 crores.

"Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," the actor wrote.

He added, "I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life."

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have questioned the timing of the Income Tax searches and have linked them to his recent tie-up with AAP for an education mentorship programme.

Responding to the actor's statement, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "More power to you Sonu Ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians."