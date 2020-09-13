Sonu Sood announces scholarship for students

Actor Sonu Sood introduced scholarships for less-privileged students who wish to pursue higher education. He said that financial challenges should not come in the way of students achieving their goals. The actor announced the news on his 'Twitter' handle.

He tweeted, "Hindustaan Badhega tabhi, jab padhenge sabhi! I'm launching full scholarships for students who want to pursue higher education. I believe that financial challenges should not stop anyone from reaching their goals. Send in your entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) and I will reach out to u."

"Our capability and our hard work will decide our future. It does not have anything to do with our financial situation or our background. My attempt in this direction to provide scholarships for education after school for higher education is so that you move forward in life and contribute to the nation's development," the 'Dabangg' star had tweeted earlier.

Sood had recently made headlines for helping migrants get home to their villages from big cities after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus.