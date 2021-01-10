Sonu approaches HC to challenge BMC notice

Mumbai: 'Dabangg' star Sonu Sood recently approached the Bombay High Court, where he challenged a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly carrying out structural changes to a residential building at Juhu without permission.

In a petition filed a few days ago through advocate D P Singh, the actor stated that he had not carried out any 'illegal or unauthorised' construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.

A single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan will hear the petition on January 11.

"The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrant permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the 'Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning' (MRTP) Act have been done," informed the advocate.

The petition sought that the court quash, which was set aside the notice issued by the BMC in October 2020 with an interim relief of no coercive action to be initiated against the actor.

In 2020, after receiving the notice from the BMC, Sonu had approached a civil court, but failed to get relief following which he filed an appeal in the high court. On January 4, the BMC had

filed a complaint at the Juhu police station by seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood.