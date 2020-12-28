Sonam Kapoor's new film 'Blind' goes on floor in UK
Glasgow: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started shooting for her new film Blind in the city on Monday. The film is an action thriller directed by Shome Makhija and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.
The will be seen treading new ground with the genre, and the cast also includes Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey.
The film centres around a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and is slated to release in 2021.
Next Story