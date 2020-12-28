Sonam Kapoor's new film 'Blind' goes on floor in UK

Glasgow: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started shooting for her new film Blind in the city on Monday. The film is an action thriller directed by Shome Makhija and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.



The will be seen treading new ground with the genre, and the cast also includes Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey.



The film centres around a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and is slated to release in 2021.

