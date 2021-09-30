Sonakshi takes a dig at nepotism in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha recently got candid about her career and revealed she has lost films to others like many other star kids of Bollywood.

Taking a dig at the never-ending nepotism debate in the industry, the Bollywood actor, during an interview with an entertainment portal, called losing out on film 'a part and parcel of the job'. Asserting that star kids also get replaced in films like outsiders and yet do not go around crying about it as it happens to every actor.

Calling it life, she urged everyone to deal with it and said that 'there is no point talking about spilt milk'.

Taking an example of her father who was not a star kid like her, Sonakshi further added that he too has lost out on projects and said the practise is not new in the industry.

"You move on with your life, work hard and keep at it," she said in the interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared in the film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, which was released on the OTT platform 'Disney+ Hotstar'.

The actor will next be seen in 'Kakuda' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saquib Salem. The film, which follows a horror-comedy genre, has been helmed by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.