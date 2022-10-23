Sonakshi Sinha has become greedier in selecting her roles

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to engage her fans with her upcoming movie 'Double XL'. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie is a story about two plus-sized women, Saira (played by Sonakshi) and Rajshree (played by Huma).

The trailer for the movie promises Sonakshi Sinha in a very different role. In talking about her selection of characters and movies after the lockdown, Sonakshi, in her conversation with a leading entertainment news portal, said that she has turned greedier in choosing her roles.

The actor added that she is and has always been very instinctive. She says yes to a movie only when she knows that she herself would like to enjoy it on the big screen. She said she functions from her heart and has to like or not like a movie to select it when she hears it.

However, the only thing that has changed now for her is that she has turned greedier in the type of roles she does. She wishes to do movies or roles that are challenging in any way or something that is different from what she has done earlier.

'Double XL' also has Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. It is scheduled to be released on the silver screen on November 4.