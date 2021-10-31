Sonakshi, Luv-Kush do not have vices such as drugs: Shatrughan

Shatrughan Sinha said that his children, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, do not have vices such as drugs. He also talked about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

In an interview with a leading news agency, the veteran actor raised questions about the way Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month. He suggested that the arrest was done either to distract from issues or to settle scores with Shah Rukh.

Shatrughan was also asked if it was challenging for celebrities to guide their children in the right direction, given their busy schedules, to which he replied: "Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach. I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, 'Say no to drugs and shun tobacco'."

He added, "I consider myself lucky that my children are Luv, Kush and Sonakshi. I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they do not have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things."

Shatrughan further stated that other parents should take care that their children are not lonely and not getting into the wrong company or developing vices. He said that they should at least have one meal with their kids.

He said that while Aryan should not be forgiven because he is Shah Rukh's son, no one has the right to target him just because he is who he is either.