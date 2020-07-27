Sona claims she never got 'second chance'

The debate around nepotism and power play in Bollywood was triggered once again after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Recently, Sona Mohapatra reacted to Zoya Akhtar's take on nepotism and also mentioned how Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar hated her song 'Ambarsariya' from 'Fukrey', after which she never got another chance.

Reacting to the filmmaker's interview and her remarks on nepotism, the singer wrote, "Your privilege need not be your guilt but it need not make you so glib, condescending and smug. Of course you cannot 'change' your parents. But what you can do is recognise the fortune and the opportunities you were born into. Use your privilege to bring fairness and balance."

When a user pointed out how she should not just judge on the basis of a headline, Sona wrote, "I do not judge by headlines but by having experienced the workings of this self-serving lot year after year. You are free to lap up/watch a 'glib family' 'chat' and call it an 'interview'. I see it for what it really is; a hedonistic exercise designed to hoodwink the public."

Replying to another user's tweet about subtle Bollywood threats, she also tweeted, "Not very subtle. (FYI, both Javed and Farhan Akhtar were hostile/hated 'Ambarsariya'. Long story there, but of course it is no surprise why I never got a 'second chance' as I stood up to the masters."

In her recent interview, Zoya had said, "It is not about insider and outsider. It is basically that people are angry about haves and have-nots in the country."