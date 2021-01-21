Some films are only made for cinematic experience: Vicky

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has started to prep himself for Aditya Dhar's directorial 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.

"This is my first superhero film, so shooting in this new normal comes with its own set of challenges. You have to test every single person, quarantine everybody and put them in bio-bubbles," said the 'Uri' star.

Vicky's next release is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. His other projects include a big banner film and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Manekshaw'.

Sircar had already spoken about his plans of releasing the biopic in theatres amid speculations that the film might have a direct-to-OTT release. Whether he prefers his films to release in theatres or on OTT platforms, Kaushal said that it all depends on the project.

"When it comes to theatre versus OTT, I think some films are made for the cinematic and community viewing experience and there are others that are flexible in terms of mode of consumption. The year 2020 was not much about choice. It was about the logistics of a film on the production level, depending on finances involved, etc. So eventually, it is the producer's prerogative and I will be happy with the decision they take," he stated.

"I think we should focus on how to become a better version of ourselves. That is what my aim is with every project. I just want to do better than my last work and keep learning with every project.

I believe competition and comparison are not in my hand, these are audiences' prerogative. I'm trying to do good work and present it to the audience. So, if something is not in my control, I do not take stress about it," he concluded.